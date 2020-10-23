WINDIES WOMEN’S CRICKETERS IN IPL AND BBL

Deandra Dottin and Shakera Selman, two of the West Indies Women’s most popular players, are among some of the game’s best women cricketers set to participate in the upcoming Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Challenge from 4th to 9th November in the United Arab Emirates.

In Australia, West Indies Women’s captain and all-rounder, Stafanie Taylor, will also be featuring in franchise cricket as she lines up for Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Another outstanding West Indies player, Hayley Matthews, will also be competing in the tournament and is once again playing for the Hobart Hurricanes.

For this event, Dottin will be part of Team Trailblazers. Selman, one of the top performing West Indian fast bowlers of all-time, will be back for her second stint in the Women’s IPL Challenge and will be playing for defending champions Supernovas.

The opening fixtures for Strikers and Hurricanes in Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday, will be against each other. This is the sixth edition of the tournament and Taylor and Matthews have participated every year since inception, with Taylor winning the title with Sydney Thunder in 2015-2016.







