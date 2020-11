Yesterday afternoon, Blossom Unlimited booked a semi-final spot in the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League, beating Dominic Sutherland Sharpes FC 5-4 on penalties at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The teams played to a 1-all draw in regulation time.

The 2nd quarter-finals will be played this afternoon at 4:30, when System 3 will play against United Strikers at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







