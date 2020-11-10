DREAM II VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE-CRICKET

Rain affected the two Cricket matches in the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (2) Ten/10 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, yesterday.

The first match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Defending Champions, Salt Pond Breakers was abandoned and the points shared.

Salt Pond Breakers won the toss, batted first and scored 123 for 5 off their 10-overs. Their captain, Sunil Ambris opened the innings and made 61 off 31 balls with 9 fours and a six.

Fort Charlotte Strikers were 10 runs for four wickets off 2.5-overs in reply when rain forced the abandonment. The minimum of 3-overs are required to constitute a match.

By the time the rain stopped and play was possible, the second match between Botanic Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers had to be reduced to 5-overs a side, Botanic Gardens Rangers winning by 26 runs.

La Soufriere Hikers won the toss and fielded first. Botanic Gardens Rangers scored 72 without loss. Emmanuel Stewart, 46 not out, off 16 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes, and Hyron Shallow, 25 off 14 balls with 3 fours and a six were the main contributors to the total.

La Soufriere Hikers were restricted to 46 for 5 off 5-overs in reply after left-arm, leg-spinner, Zimron Providence took 3 for 7 off the 1-over he bowled.







