Teachers Solidarity Week is now being observed here in St. Vincent

TEACHERS LEADING IN CRISIS, RE-IMAGING THE FUTURE, is the theme under which Teachers Solidarity Week is being observed here.

The Activities began on Sunday with a Church Service at Harvest Bible Chapel, Arnos Vale and continued yesterday with the Annual C.W. Precod Memorial Lecture at Frenches House.

Principal of the Questelles Government School, Donnette Abbott-Ferdinand delivered the Lecture using the theme: “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Re-Imagining the Future.”

In her presentation, Mrs. Ferdinand commended Teachers for continuing to enhance student learning during these challenging times.

The activities will continue today with a Workshop for New Members at the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room, beginning at one this afternoon.

The ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING will be held tomorrow at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School from 4pm, and the Teachers MARCH AND RALLY will be held on Friday.

The activities will conclude on Saturday with the PRESIDENT’S APPRECIATION COCTAIL AND AWARDS CEREMONY.

The event will be held at the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room, beginning at 6pm.

