An appeal has been made for men across St. Vincent and the Grenadines not to forget their roles in society as this country prepares to celebrate International Men’s Day this Thursday November 19th.

This appeal was made by Coordinator of the Project Men 2020 program, Conroy Huggins.

Project Men 2020 is a non for profit voluntary organization, which seeks to help males through spiritual, social and educational insights.

Mr. Huggins said the failure of men in the family and society contributes to increased crime and violence across the country among many other negative impacts and they want men to remember that their roles are important.







