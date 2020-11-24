Vincentians have been urged to continue efforts to curb the spread of Dengue Fever

News

Vincentians have been urged to continue efforts to curb the spread of Dengue Fever, even as the Ministry of Health, continues to see a steady decrease in the number of reported cases of Dengue Fever here.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito borne illness stands at 1, 617.However she said that a 10 year old child has died from severe dengue fever with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the death of the child reaffirms the need for greater attention to be placed on people affected by Dengue Fever who have other pre-existing health conditions.