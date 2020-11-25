The National Council of Women is joining the global community to observe International Day to Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls.

President Beverly Richards says the Council will continue its campaign to eliminate violence against Women and Girls. She stressed the need to raise awareness about the importance of the day as Gender Based violence has been on the increase over the years.

Barrister at Law and Former Parliamentarian Rene Baptiste says violence against women and girls is one of the world’s most prevalent human rights violations taking place every day

She says this has long term physical and economic and psychological consequences on Women and Girls.

As part of the activities, the SVG Public Service Union Women’s Network is hosting a workshop at the Red Cross Headquarters in Kingstown to coincide with the Day.

