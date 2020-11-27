An appeal has been made for persons with Diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases to be extra vigilant to ensure they are not affected by COVID19.

This appeal was made by President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertensive Association, Rosita King. She was speaking during a Diabetes Symposium which was held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown on Wednesday.

Miss King is also appealing to persons living with Diabetes to pay extra care to the foods they consume, their medications and their overall health.

The Symposium was held to coincide with World Diabetes Day, which was observed on Saturday November 14th with the theme ‘The Nurse and Diabetes’ and tagline ‘”Diabetes: Nurses make the difference“.

