MR JONATHAN AUGUSTUS SYLVESTER better known as SYL-LOW of East End Tortola formerly of Hopewell, Richland Park died on Tuesday October 27th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 5th at the Upper Room Victory Church, Tortola. The Body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Greenland Cemetery, Tortola. In Lieu of Flowers the family request that donations be made to the BVI Cancer Society.

