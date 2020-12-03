The National Nine Mornings Management Committee said interest is high across the country from various communities, in relation to hosting Nine Mornings activities this year.

Chairman of the Committee, Orandie Bomani Charles made the point, during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

This year’s festival will be held with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive.

Mr. Charles said although the COVID19 Pandemic resulted in some challenges in the initial preparations for this year’s festival, an increasing number of communities are now coming forward and indicating an interest in hosting Nine Morning’s activity.

This year’s National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival will be launched this Sunday December 6th in Kingstown.







