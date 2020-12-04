Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for a further deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus disease.

Today’s session is looking at the cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also pointed to the tangible benefits of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.







