Tourism Minister Carlos James says he will be holding a Stakeholders Meeting early in the New Year to discuss further plans to market St. Vincent as a premier tourism destination.

The Minister says the meeting aims to establish a comprehensive Tourism Development Plan that will boost the Tourism Sector.

He says the Ministry of Tourism is invested in the continued development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a sustainable and unique tourism destination for both locals and foreigners to enjoy.

