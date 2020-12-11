Anticipation is building, as the date for the 2020 edition of Steel Expressions draws closer.

This year’s production dubbed: ‘Steel Expressions – Lifted Twenty20’ is scheduled for December 26th, Boxing Night, at the Victoria Park

Speaking at a Media Launch for the event, held last night at the Murray Heights Hotel in Kingstown, Artistic Director and Executive Producer of Steel Expressions Rodney Small, said patrons can expect an exciting and family-oriented package this year.

Mr. Small noted that Vincentians are a resilient people and this has been evident, during the ongoing COVID19 Pandemic. He said this year’s production will be a tribute to this resilience and that the proceeds from this years’ production will again assist charitable causes around the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves commended Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small for continuing to lift the culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines higher. He also said the work Mr. Small continues to do on a daily basis ensures the growth of the entire creative and cultural industry across the country.







