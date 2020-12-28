STEEL EXPRESSION LIFTED

Producer of Steel Expressions 2020, Rodney Small said he is pleased with the staging of this the ninth edition of the Show. The show was held with the theme Lifted and carried sub themes of Reflection; Love and Happiness.

Mr. Small told NBC News that the show was aimed at lifting the spirits of patrons. He said patrons can look forward to another great show at the 10th Edition of Steel Expressions next year.

The 2020 cast was made up of five-year-old Jyasi “Lil JJ” Nash Jr., Caywama and Caydonna Edwards, Havlyn Gill, Brent Williams, Ahjea Jackson, Kyron Westfield; Aretha Shallow; Hance John; Skinny Fabulous and Featured Artiste Pannist Rodney Small.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

