NINE NIGHTS OF LIGHTS EXTENDED

The Nine Nights of Lights Christmas program, being staged at the Botanic Gardens has been extended, to give persons who have not been able to attend an opportunity to do so.

The programme, which is being hosted by the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, was originally scheduled to end on December 23rd, but has been extended until December 31st.

Curator of the Botanic Gardens, Gordon Shallow said there has been a good response to the lighting event so far. Mr. Shallow encouraged persons to come to the Botanic Gardens to enjoy the final nights of this year’s Nine Nights of Lights Christmas program.







