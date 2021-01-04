St.Vincent and the Grenadines records one new COVID-19 case

There are now 24 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after one new case of the disease was confirmed on Sunday.
The Health Services Sub-Committee said the adult national, who was detected during increased testing for COVID-19, has no recent travel history.
Contact tracing, linking and testing related to this new case has commenced.
Re-testing of the December 28, 2020 cluster and their contacts will continue, even as the wider screening of the Vincentian population for COVID-19 cases intensifies.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded one hundred and twenty-four (124) cases of COVID-19. One hundred (100) persons have recovered and twenty-four (24) remain active. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.
Everyone is urged to use facial coverings when out in public.