The Ministry of Transport today handed over three omnibuses to the representatives from North Leeward, which will be used to transport school children from Chateaubelair to Kingstown.

Delivering remarks during today’s handing over which took place at the compound of the Ministry of Education, Minister of Transport Montgomery Daniel said the buses were being handed over as part of the Government’s efforts to improve education across the country.

Minister Daniel also gave the commitment that the Government will continue work closely with the private sector to ensure the educational advancement of all Vincentian students.

Meanwhile Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency, Carlos James expressed gratitude for the new school buses. He noted that there have been challenges in the past, in relation to the transport of school children from North Leeward.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

