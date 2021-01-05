Minister of Tourism, Carlos James pays his respect to the late Jamaican Sandals hotelier Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James has described the late Jamaican hotelier Gordon “Butch” Stewart as a visionary and model businessman who would be missed dearly.

Mr. Stewart who passed away in the United States yesterday, was in the process of working along with the Government to bring his world-renowned Sandals Hotel chain to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said Mr. Stewart was a marketing genius who brought thousands of people to the Caribbean, through his Sandals brand. He also highlighted that this country is looking forward to continuing to work with the Sandals brand this year, in honour of Mr. Stewart’s memory and legacy.







