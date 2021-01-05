MS CHRISTIANA LAIDLOW better known as MOMMY DOLL and MS DOLL of Carb Village, Campden Park formerly of Coull’s Hill died on Wednesday December 16th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 16th at the Campden Park Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are kindly asked to adhere to the COVID -19 Protocols by the wearing of face mask or face covering and try to maintain a distance of 3 to 6 feet.







