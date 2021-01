MR COLMORE KERWIN EDWARDS better known as SHORT MAN of Redemption Sharpes and Kingstown Park formerly of Petite Bordel died Tuesday December 8th at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 16th at the Evangelical Church, Petite Bordel. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Petit Bordel Cemetery.







