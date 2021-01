Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver an address to the nation tonight.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says the address will be aired at 8:00 pm

The presentation will be broadcast on NBC Radio, VC3 and SVG TV.

The address would also be carried on the Facebook pages of VC3, NBC Radio, API and the Office of the Prime Minister.







