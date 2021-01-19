This country’s restrictions and regulations are being tightened to curb the growing spread of COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the measures in a National Address last night which had as its theme “No one is truly safe until everyone is safe”.

He said the raw data on COVID-19 tell a worrying story and laid out a six point plan to contain the local spread of the virus. The Prime Minister added that the Government has instituted certain measures to lessen the movement of people and of mass gatherings. It was also noted that January 22nd and 25th will be declared National holidays for Public Health reasons.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

