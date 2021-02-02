The 2021 Financial Budget is said to be carefully crafted to respond to the circumstances facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, pointed out that Budget 2021 has been carefully crafted to respond to the circumstances facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves says the Budget outlines the Government’s plans to make the country stronger and safer in the face of all the challenges.

The Finance Minister added that Budget 2021 was prepared based on the lessons learnt from 2020, noting that the Vincentian economy will take longer than one year to respond to the economic fallout of 2020.

The Budget amounts to one billion, 212 million, 601-thousand 578-dollars.







