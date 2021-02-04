The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating numerous reports of what appears to be ‘fake job offers”.

The Police say a post is currently being circulated on Face Book purportedly advertising job vacancies on behalf of “Canouan Beach Resort” for positions of Bartenders, Waiters and Housekeepers.

The post encourages persons to call “534-0875” and ask for “Ms. Marshall.”

The public is strongly advised not to call the number provided in the post.

The Police say this is a scam by the individual(s) to possibly lure the vulnerable and innocent into exploitative situations.

However, persons who may have called the number are asked to contact the police at telephone number 1-784-457-1211.

One male suspect is in custody assisting the police with the investigations.







