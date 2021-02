MRS CLEONE NOEL better known as SHIRLEY of Victoria Village, Long Wall and Diamond died on Monday January 25th at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 7th at the Temple Emmanuel Spiritual Baptist church. Viewing and Tributes begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







