EX-WINDIES AND BARBADOS CRICKETER MOSELEY KILLED IN MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Former West Indies and Barbados fast bowler, Ezra Moseley, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, in Barbados.

According to reports, Moseley, who celebrated his 63rd birthday in January, was struck from his bicycle by an SUV early in the morning.

Moseley was one of several players slapped with a lifetime ban after taking part in the West Indies rebel tour of South Africa in 1982/83.

The ban was, however, later lifted and he went on to represent the West Indies in two Tests, in 1990, in England, at the age of 32, and also played in nine One-Day Internationals.

Later on, Moseley served as a national selector for the Barbados senior men’s team, the successful Barbados women’s team, and was also an assistant coach for the West Indies women’s team.







