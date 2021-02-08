Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to take the Russian Developed Sputnik-5 COVID-19 Vaccine tomorrow, with the hope that getting the jab could address concerns of vaccine sceptics.

Speaking on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Program yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He is hopeful that people would have greater confidence in taking the vaccine. The Prime Minister also noted that the Astra Zeneca Vaccines are expected to arrive here later this month.







