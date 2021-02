The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has nominated a Cuban group of Medical Professionals for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Junior Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senator Keisal Peters officially lodged the nomination with the Committee on January 26th.

Senator Peters says the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, which has a membership of over seven thousand, does tremendous amount of work around the world.







