2021 PAN AMERICAN ELITE TRACK CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIPS POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Peru has forced the 2021 Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships to be postponed.

The meet was scheduled to pedal off from 31st March to 7th April, but owing to a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Peruvian Sports Federation of Cycling has opted to shelve the competition.

One week ago, Peru’s government announced new lockdown measures in 10 of its 25 regions, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise with hospitals reaching a breaking point.

The country is also racing to address a shortage of intensive care unit beds for patients. Additionally, those entering Peru are mandated to spend six days quarantine upon arrival.

The Peruvian Federation remains in close communication with the Pan American Cycling Confederation to define a new date.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

