SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION NAMED SQAUD

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has named a 23-man locally based squad to begin preparations for Group “C” of the CONCACAF Qualifiers for the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The squad comprises: Erel Hector of Avenues United; Josh Stowe, United FC (Future Development), Joeval Morgan of Under-17/Bequia United FC (Future Development), while Mark Browne and Marlon Simmons from Bequia United FC.

Others named were: Nigel Charles of Campdonia Chelsea (Future Development), Dwaine Sandy-Glenside Ball Blazers, Terrason Joseph and Zidane Sam-Jebelle FC,

Oryan Velox-Under-17/Layou FC (Future Development), Jadiel Chance and Curlan Williams from North Leeward Predators, while Khalique Bowens Under-17/North Leeward Predators (Future Development).

Darren Hamlett and Java Audain of BESCO Pastures, Jamal Yorke of Sion Hill FC. From System 3 are Kizani Haynes, Javid Sutherland, Kishawn Johnny, Azinhno Solomon and Ted Roberts Jr., while Garwin David and Renson Sayers of Under-17/System 3.

Group “C” qualifying comprises: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Curacao and Guatemala.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will first play against Curacao on 25th March with the return leg match scheduled for 31st March. Their next set of matches will be in June.







