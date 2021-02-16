The Health Services Sub Committee says four new cases of COVID-19 were registered here St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Three (3) cases are from rapid antigen tests done on Monday 15, 2021 on persons who presented with flu-like symptoms.

The fourth is a contact of a known case from a PCR done on Sunday 14, 2021.

Thirteen (13) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to six hundred and twelve (612).

Eight hundred and thirty-nine (839) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and fifty-seven (1457) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







