The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is taking its Community Outreach Program to North Leeward today.

NEMO Staff will conduct a drive through the Troumaca Community to update residents on the state of the La Soufriere Volcano, and provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that they have all the relevant information on La Soufriere Volcano so that they can make informed decisions. She says people who miss the drive-through events can also contact NEMO to access information relating to the Volcano.







