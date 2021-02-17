Five new cases of Covid- 19 were recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Five new cases of Covid 19 were recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, from samples taken on February 12th, 13th, and 15th.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one case is a traveler who tested positive on quarantine day 7. The other cases are from contacts of known positives. The positivity rate for February 12th is now 6.2%, February 13th is now 11.9%, February 14th remains at 5% and February 15th is now 2.4%.

The Committee says there were no reported positive cases for Tuesday February 16, at the time of the preparation of this release.

Twenty (20) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to six hundred and thirty-two (632). Eight hundred and twenty-four (824) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and sixty-two (1462) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

