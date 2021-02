MRS ESTHER I. LA BORDE of Baytown, Texas, USA formerly of New and Old Montrose died on Thursday February 18th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 6th at the Abiding Faith Church, 8203 John Martin Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011, Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas.







