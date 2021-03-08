No new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new positive COVID-19 case was recorded here from fifty-eight (58) samples received and processed on Saturday March 6, 2021.

The Committee says four (4) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to one thousand and twenty-seven (1027).

Six hundred and twenty-eight (628) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and sixty-three (1663) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will once again be open from 9:00 am on Monday March 8, 2021 and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.







