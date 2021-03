Cricket West Indies announced a change to the start time for the third and final CG Insurance One-Day International between West Indies and Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

The match will now start at 9.30 a. m., at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda. It was originally scheduled to be a Day/Night fixture, starting at 1.30 p. m.

Tomorrow’s second match will bowl off as originally scheduled at 9.30 a. m., also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.







