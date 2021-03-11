St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported four new positive cases of Covid 19 on Wednesday

News

St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported four new positive cases of Covid 19 on Wednesday, from eighty-five (85) samples received and processed on Tuesday March 9, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.7%.

Seven (7) persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and fourteen (1114).

Five hundred and fifty-two (552) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.         

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will continue be open from 9:00 am today, and will continue until Saturday March 13, 2021. 

 

 