The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday received several water tanks from the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization {FAO}.

The tanks were donated to the Ministry by National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips.

She says the tanks are to ensure that there is ready supply of Water for Livestock in the event of a volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar thanked the FAO for its continued assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







