Local Health Officials have carried out an Internal Assessment of the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince provided an update on the situation, in response to a Question from the Opposition in Parliament this morning.

Minister Prince said some of the patients and staff who tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered and returned to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

