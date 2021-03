Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the revenue of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to fluctuate amid the ongoing COVID-19 uncertainties.

Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the fiscal operations of the Central Government, during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning. He says the fiscal situation for the first two months is better than was forecasted.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print