St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported 375 recoveries with no new positive cases of Covid-19

St. Vincent and the Grenadines did not record any new positive cases of Covid 19 from eighty-five (85) samples received and processed on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Three hundred and seventy-five (375) recoveries were reported bringing the number of total recoveries to fifteen hundred and four (1504).

One hundred and sixty-eight (168) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and eighty-one (1681) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Tuesday March 16, until Saturday March 20, 2021.







