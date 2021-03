Vincentians are again being advised to not become complacent even though volcanic activity at La Soufriere may be at a minimal.

The advice came from Volcano Seismologist, Roderick Stewart provided his last update on La Soufrière on Tuesday, before returning to Montserrat.

Vincentian Geologist Professor Richard Robertson has re-joined the Team from UWI Seismic Research Centre that is currently monitoring the activity at La Soufriere.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print