INDIA BEAT ENGLAND-1ST ODI CRICKET

Host India defeated England by 66 runs in the first One Day International Cricket match at Pune {POO-NEE}, India yesterday to take a 1-nil lead in the 3-match series.

The scores: India 317 for 5 off 50-overs; (Shikhar Dhawan 98, wicketkeeper, KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out, captain, Virat Kohli 56; Ben Stokes 3 for 34, Mark Wood 2 for 75).

England 251 off 42.1-overs; (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Moeen Ali 30; Prasidh Krishna 4 for 54, Shardul Thakur 3 for 37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 for 30).

The 2nd match is scheduled for Friday at the same venue.







