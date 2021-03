MS SHARON LUANNE JOHN of Prospect and South Rivers died on Sunday March 14th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 3rd at the Faith Temple, New Montrose. Viewing and Open tributes begin at 10:30am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Covid 19 Protocol will be in effect, Mask, Temperature Check and Hand Sanitizing will also be in effect.







