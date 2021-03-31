Human Trafficking has increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, has warned of an increase in incidents of Human Trafficking, during the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic.

The issue was raised during this week’s On the Beat programme, aired on NBC Radio, which focused on the topic: Understanding Human Trafficking, During a Pandemic.

Head of the Unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons said criminal elements have been using the pandemic to take advantage of vulnerable persons.

ASP Simmons said Human Trafficking is also fueled by global conflicts which force persons to migrate.







