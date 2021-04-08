Eight new positive cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and seventy-four (174) samples received and tested on April 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.6%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says two (2) new recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to sixteen hundred and twenty-nine (1629).

One hundred and thirty-five (135) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four (1774) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







