Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar has highlighted the harmful effects of volcanic ash

The harmful effects of Volcanic Ash, was among several issues addressed by Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar.

Speaking during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Overnight Edition, Dr. Browne Caesar said while there are several Health implications of Volcanic Ash, Medical Officials are seeing more asthmatics seeking nebulisation at the Hospital.

She said the ash from the volcanic eruptions is only part of the problem as people are also at risk of inhaling volcanic gases.

Dr. Browne-Caesar noted that there are potential long-term complications that affect the lungs and the respiratory system.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

