CEO of VINLEC, Thornley Myers has provided an update on the current billing situation

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services VINLEC Thornley Myers, says a suspension of the bill for persons who were not directly impacted by the volcanic eruption is not in their best interest.

Mr. Myers made the statement while speaking at a live press conference hosted by VINLEC this morning.

The VINLEC CEO said a suspension of the bill now will result in a higher electricity bill when the meter is eventually being read.

Mr. Myers said if a consumer detects a higher bill for the month of April, such persons should pay their normal amount to remain in good standing and to avoid accumulating a larger electricity bill.

