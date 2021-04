Head of the Volcano Monitoring Team, Professor Richard Robertson said significant damage has been done by the lahars or mud flows created by La Soufriere Volcano this week.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Morning Edition today, Dr. Robertson explained the impact of the mud flows in the Wallibou area.

Dr. Robertson said the lahars which occurred this week were particularly destructive, because of the material being carried down with the flow.

