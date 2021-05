Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is seeking to provide alternative venues to accommodate students who will be involved in external examinations.

The Prime Minister said on Radio on Sunday that learning hubs will have to be established, as many schools are being used as Emergency Shelters.

He said it is important that the students in Grade Six and Form Five return to face to face learning.

